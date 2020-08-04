WASHINGTON — Strong and severe thunderstorms moved across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area on Wednesday morning causing several damage reports, including downed trees.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and WUSA9's Yellow Alert were issued Wednesday morning for major counties such as Prince George's County, Montgomery County, and D.C.

The storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning caused down trees in areas across D.C., Fairfax County, Va., Arlington County, Va., Carroll County, Md., and southwest Pennsylvania.

D.C. police reported multiple downed trees in upper Northwest, D.C.

First responders are currently dealing with a number of calls for wires and trees down in the American University Park neighborhood and nearby, police said.

One tree even fell on a house in the 4500 block of 43rd Place.

Downed tree falls on house on 43rd Street Northwest, D.C.

D.C. Police are asking residents in the area to treat all downed wires as if they were on and to not approach.

A downed tree on Brandywine Street and 45th Street have also caused road closures in the area.

Downed trees on 45th Street Brandywine

At this time, no injuries have been reported as a result of the storm damage.

Pepco, which services D.C. and parts of southern Maryland, reports several dozen outages impacting several hundred customers. Here's a map of outages in the area.

Virginia's Dominion Energy is reporting more than 7,000 customers without power. Here's their outage map.

The brunt of the storm clears out around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The rest of the day will be breezy and warm with spotty showers.

