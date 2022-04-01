Second snow in less than a week forecast for DC. Here's what to expect

While the forecast will change, a "plowable" snow is likely Thursday night into Friday morning.

WASHINGTON — Even more snow is forecast for metro Washington at the end of the week after getting slammed on Monday.



While the event is still a couple of days away, current forecast data shows a quick moving area of low pressure will bring accumulating snow to our region.

The entire DMV will have to watch for sticking snow overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

Temperatures will rise to above freezing, to near 40 degrees, on Thursday afternoon. During the evening, moisture will move in ahead of low pressure. This may start our weather event as light rain or a wintry mix of rain and snow, before changing over to snow for most of the night. Some sleet may mix in during the changeover period.

According to the National Weather Service, the system is "capable of producing a more widespread 1-3" or 2-4" [snow] event." This will lead to hazardous travel conditions overnight Thursday through the Friday morning commute for the entire Washington, D.C. region.



The storm system is currently forecast to depart our region on Friday morning, leaving a dry and sunny sky Friday afternoon.



Latest forecast data:



Looking at the GFS (American) model, the start time of rain and snow is late evening on Thursday, with a change over to all snow around midnight. After dumping several inches of snow, the model pushes the storm out of our region early on Friday morning. Snow forecast from this model is nearly 5-inches for D.C., with higher snow amounts north and west of D.C., and lower amounts south and east of the District.

The Euro (European) model has a similar timing to the GFS model. Wintry precipitation begins late evening Thursday. The Euro model keeps the snow going through the morning commute, before clearing the system out after daybreak on Friday. Additionally, this model keeps snow totals more modest, generally around 2-inches for D.C., and most of the region ranging from 1 to 2-inches of snow.