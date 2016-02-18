QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Cloudy and cool with more rain, showers & drizzle. Low: 61.

Monday: Cloudy & cool with more rain, showers & drizzle. High: 69.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy & warmer with more showers, especially in the AM. High: 79.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

For Monday, once again the wedge of cool air from an east/northeast wind keeps our temps in the 60s with more clouds and periods of rain likely. The unsettled pattern will continue for much of the work week with more showers and storms in the forecast. Temps start to moderate Tuesday back into the 70s, followed by the 80s on Wednesday. Overall, 5 day rainfall totals between Sunday and this coming Thursday could be 2" - 3", locally higher. On a positive note, Friday through next weekend is looking dry and pleasant with a good deal of sunshine.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Cloudy and cool with more rain & showers. Lows: 55 - 62. Winds: NE - 10.

Monday: Cloudy & cool with rain, showers & drizzle. Highs: 65 - 70. NE 10 - 15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & milder with more showers & isolated storms, especially in the AM. Highs: 75 - 80. Winds: S - 10.

