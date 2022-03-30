Preparing for damaging winds and possible severe storms Thursday

Winds will gust to 50 mph Thursday across the entire DMV.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A powerful cold front will pass through the DMV on Thursday. This front, mixed with warm moist air, will be the perfect setup for strong to severe storms to develop. Stay weather aware!

Timing and Location

Storms will start to develop along and near I-81 as early as noon. That line of storms will continue to move towards the southeast throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The severe threat will start to diminish between 9 and 10 pm.

Thursday's Storms 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Impacts and Threats

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire DMV at a slight risk for severe weather. The biggest threat will be strong, damaging winds. Winds will be sustained between 15 – 25 mph with gusts between 45 – 55 mph. Rainfall will be heavy at times which could cause water to pool up on roadways. The threat for large hail and tornadic activity are both low but not zero so stay alert.

How to Prepare

Have a way to get weather information. Click here to download the WUSA9 App. Be sure you enable location and notification services so we can let you know if there is significant weather in your area. Bring in any outdoor decorations you have up, bring in or tie down your patio furniture, and secure your trash cans to prepare for the winds. Anticipate a slower commute on your drive home with wet roads.