QUICK FORECAST:

HEAT ADVISORY - UNTIL 8 PM

Tuesday Evening: Hot and humid, stray storm west. Heat index around 100. Temps: 85 - 92.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy fog. Low: 78.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, stray storm. Heat index above 100. High: 95.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, late day scattered t-storms. High: 93.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The heat and humidity stick with us again for Wednesday. It will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with only a stray storm to provide any relief form the heat. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s with the feels-like temperatures between the upper 90s to mid 100s. Take the heat seriously -- stay hydrated and limit time outdoors.

Scattered showers and storms return late Thursday ahead of our next cold front. These could impact the Redskins-Ravens game in Baltimore. Behind this front, temps drop from the 90s to the 80s for the end of the week and the holiday weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy fog. Lows: 70 - 79. Winds: SW Light.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs: Mid 90s. Heat Index 100 - 105. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late day showers & t-storms. Some heavy. Highs: 88 - 93. Heat Index: 97 - 103. Winds: W - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST - HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

The front that brings us storms late Thursday will stall near the region over the weekend, bringing more chances of showers and storms. The holiday weekend will be seasonably hot & humid with a chance for showers & storms each afternoon and evening. No days look like a washout.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and storms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance for showers and storms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers/storms. Highs: Near 90.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers/storms. High: Low 90s.

