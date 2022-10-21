Early Halloween weather outlook for the DMV

So far the weather looks spooktacular! 👻

WASHINGTON — It's almost that time, for candy corn and costumes during Halloween. We're less than two weeks away from the day that all the ghosts and goblins come out. But will the weather be a trick or a treat?

An early look shows we'll see temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the day.

We'll look at our two main long range models, the GFS and the EURO. The GFS shows a few clouds on Halloween day, but mostly dry. The weekend leading up to Halloween shows some showers late Saturday and Sunday.

The Euro doesn't show as much shower activity on the weekend leading up to Halloween.

At this time, it's too early to provide a forecast with pinpoint accuracy, so this outlook will get updated. We can, however, explore what normally happens during Halloween weather in the DMV.

Typical Halloween Weather in the DMV