QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms ending S & E, Partly cloudy & mild. Low: 71.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: 84

Thursday: Partly sunny & pleasant. High: 82.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Drier air moves into the Metro Area tonight. Showers and storms end early tonight south and east of town. Wednesday will be wonderful with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. A few more clouds Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

River levels will rise after the early week heavy rains, so some flooding is possible Wednesday and even Thursday when the Potomac is forecasted to be near flood stage at points along the river.

Fall starts this Saturday at 9:54 PM.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms ending early S & E, clear to partly cloudy & mild. Lows: 65 - 72. Winds: NW - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm & dry. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: NNW to NNE - 10.

Thursday: Partly sunny but still pleasant. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SE - 10.

