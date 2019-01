OCEAN CITY, Md. — A strong earthquake was reported off shore near Ocean City, Md. on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported around 6:30 p.m. According to the USGS, the earthquake was recorded as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake and was approximately 136 miles from Ocean City.

The USGS also reported the earthquake was approximately 6.2 miles in depth.

No tsunami warnings have been issued at this time.