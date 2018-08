Did you feel the earthquake in #Loudoun? The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.7 magnitude quake struck just after midnight.



We hear some residents felt a slight shake and rumble in parts of #Lansdowne.



Here are a few reminders how to prepare: https://t.co/cIeZ2CAR9Z pic.twitter.com/fOjL7euQoy