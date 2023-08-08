9 fun things to do in DC | Aug. 10-13

Let the good times roll!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Have some fun this weekend with one of the many activities and events planned in the District.

Whether its competing in your first poetry slam, going to a comedy show, or getting to try a heels-only dance class, there is something for everyone.

Every week, WUSA9 gives you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time.

Have any more events you think your D.C. neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to WUSA-WebProduction@wusa9.com.

Thursday, Aug. 10:

Intern Happy Hour: People and The Planet event at Touchstone Gallery, 901 New York Avenue NW

This meet up event targeting those just starting their careers in the District will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Touchstone Gallery in Northwest.

Head to the gallery after work to unwind with a live DJ, have a drink, and enjoy the new People and The Planet exhibit.

Tickets are $5 per person.

The event is intended for ages 18-25.

The Sip of DC Brew Tour, 801 F Street NW

Get to know the District's craft beer and cider scene a little better with this event from 5:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. (running through Sunday).

Attendees will visit three D.C.-area breweries, try up to 12 beers and get behind-the-scenes tours and more.

Tickets start at $69 per adult.

Friday, Aug. 11:

Wine and Watercolors with Shop Made in DC, 1304 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Head to Shop Made in DC in Georgetown for a night of wine and watercolors from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets are $25 per person and include two glasses of wine, two prints to paint, and access to shared art supplies.

The event is self-guided.

Poetry Slam at Busboys and Poets, 2021 14th Street NW

Compete for a chance to win $100 at Busboys and Poets latest poetry slam.

The event will take place from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Busboys and Poets on 14th Street.

Expect to hear two rounds of poetry, followed by the audience selecting and announcing a winner.

Partial funds raised for this event will support Busboys and Poets DC Representative for the Women of the World Poetry Slam.

Tickets are $5 per person to attend.

For rules on competing click here.

Art Gallery Showcase, 201 Massachusetts Avenue NE

Support local D.C. artists at this gallery opening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person to attend.

The event is expected to have music, wine and art for sale.

Heels Dance Class with Daché, 3225 8th Street NE

Classes are for all experience levels and will focus on building confidence.

Dancers are encouraged to bring their own heels that they feel comfortable dancing in.

Classes are held on Fridays from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tickets are $17 per person and need to be purchased in advance online.

Saturday, Aug. 12:

The Saturday Night Showcase at Room 808, 808 Upshur Street NW

The BYOB comedy show kicks off at 8 p.m.

You must be 21 years old and up to enter.

There are new line-ups weekly.

Tickets start at $5 per person.

Sunday, Aug. 13:

Free Outdoor Dance Fitness Class, Lincoln Park

Start your day off right with a free dance class led by Toni, a licensed Zumba instructor, at Lincoln Park in D.C.

The donation-based class takes place from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Underground Comedy at Wonderland Ballroom, 1101 Kenyon Street NW

The free show, featuring some of D.C.'s best comics, kicks off at 8 p.m. at Wonderland Ballroom in Columbia Heights.

Seating is first come, first-served.