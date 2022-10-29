9 things to do this Halloweekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 28-30

From festive baking to parties and frights that are sure to terrify, here are some ways to get in the spirit this Halloween weekend across the DMV!

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — It's finally Halloween weekend! Looking for ways to celebrate the holiday? Here's a host of haunts happening across the area.

Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.

DC

Recurring; Friday through Sunday; times are either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. depending on day

The spooky Old Stone House at 3051 M Street NW (near 30th and M St).

Tour ends at the Exorcist Steps (36th and Prospect St NW). Closest Metro: Foggy Bottom/GWU (Blue and Orange)

Tour ends at the Exorcist Steps (36th and Prospect St NW). Closest Metro: Foggy Bottom/GWU (Blue and Orange) Admission: Due to the specialty nature of the tour, this company does charge for Ghosts of Georgetown. Price varies depending on the day and ranges from $20 to $35. All ages welcome!

Organizer: Free Tours by Foot

"Among the historic streets, manicured gardens and Victorian row houses of DC's finest neighborhood lie deep, dark secrets about a forgotten past," organizers share. "Come along to hear about the ghosts and spirits that still haunt these streets...if you dare."

For spooked parents, don't sweat: organizers specify this event is family-friendly. "We share with you stories of curses, eerie coincidences, and of course a few haunted houses. We are not ghost hunters, we're historians - so we'll be taking you through the darker side of Georgetown, but we do not have anyone jump out at you! "

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 09:30 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 a.m.

Hard Rock Cafe, 999 E St NW, Washington, District Of Columbia

Admission: Tickets start at $20 , 21+ only. Student, Military, and Group Rates are Available. Email Events@thingstodoDC.com for Details.

Organizer: Things to Do DC

"Ghosts, goblins, wolfmen, witches, vampires, politicians, and other scary creatures…BEWARE as Things To Do DC celebrates its annual Halloween Party in style!"

The organization that's known for planning events for young professionals across the District is drumming up the fun for their annual party. Guests are welcome to break it down on the dance floor with a local DJ who will spin throwbacks, hip hop and top 40 dance party hits.

There'll also be a costume contest -- the winner will get the grand prize of a flight to Morocco -- along with a host of other fancy prizes for runner-ups. Expect to get some candy, take home a free cartoon drawing of yourself from a local caricaturist and more surprise happenings at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Figleaf Bar & Lounge, 1155 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Admission: $30 (one drink included) 21+. only.

Figleaf Bar & Lounge, 1155 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 Admission: $30 (one drink included) 21+. only. Organizer: Hotel Zena

Looking for a Halloween escape in the city? Hotel Zena is inviting locals and visitors alike get in the groove with their Halloween Party 70s Style.

Hotel Zena is part hotel and part art gallery that features work that celebrates the contributions and courage of women.

The 70s bash will festure a live DJ, a night stay certificate for the best costume and craft cocktails. Plus, event guests will enjoy what organizers call a special overnight room rate should they choose to sleep over.

MARYLAND

Bring your best Monster moves to the first Zombie Ball in Olde Towne Plaza. We will thrill to the tunes of the best Halloween dance music as we shake, rattle, and roll. Come mash it up with us! The dancing begins at 7:30 & goes to 8:30, but grab a bite to eat & a drink from the food trucks & beverage vendors before or afterward.

Recurring; Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31

6521 Holter Road Middletown, MD 21769

Admission: Monday through Fridays: free farm admission, a selection of farm-grown pumpkins and mums, fall shopping & petting zoo Fridays: above + hayrides to the patch, multiple play areas, corn maze ($8) & Craft Attic Saturday and Sunday: Farm Festival Admission is $12 per person. Military & Seniors 65+ is $10 per person. Children 3 & under are free.

Organizer: Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch

Jumbo’s Pumpkin Patch includes a few unique fall festivities.

Admission will get visitors hayrides, entrance into the corn maze, petting zoo, a jumping pillow, pony rides, a pumpkin patch, face painting and a craft attic that features handmade items from 45+ local artisans.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

150 National Plaza National Harbor, Maryland

Admission: Free

Organizer: National Harbor

"It's our favorite day of the year, Harbor Halloween!" Organizers share. "Join us for an afternoon full of spooktacular fun for the whole family."

Young monsters, witches, goblins, ghouls and more can enjoy trick-or-treating at a list of National Harbor restaurants and retailers. Plus, stick around for a free screening of the original Disney classic, Hocus Pocus; a chef pumpkin carving competition, a pet costume parade and more!

VIRGINIA

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1121 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314

Admission: $95

Organizer: Shop Made in VA

Having a Halloween party this weekend and looking for some cake to celebrate? Why not bake it yourself under a bit of expert instruction?

"Learn cake decorating basics with a holiday flair!" organizers invite. "Students will learn piping techniques to create their own 6-inch basic Halloween-themed Batch Cake. They will learn different decorating techniques and tricks to make a delicious masterpiece."

Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Enter at the southwest entrance of Gateway Park at the intersection of Langston Boulevard and Ft. Myer Drive.

Admission: Free

Organizer: Rosslyn Business Improvement District

Check out Scooby-Doo this Friday with lifelong fans of the famous gang or with little Mystery Inc. members in tow!

Organizers share that beer and wine sales at their pop-up bar begin at 5 p.m., and various food trucks will be on-site throughout the series.

"Grab some food at Gateway Park, or pick it up from any local Rosslyn restaurant and snag the perfect spot on the lawn to enjoy your evening. Movies will begin shortly after sundown (approximately 7 p.m.) to ensure the perfect lighting for the show!"

Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

40834 Graydon Manor Lane Leesburg, VA

Admission: Friday - $25; Saturday - $30; Sunday - $20

Organizer: ScreamWorks

This haunted attraction features spooks on the abandoned Graydon Manor estate, transporting visitors into a creepy story centered around a world ravaged by a toxic post-apocalyptic wasteland in which humanity went underground to find safety.