A DC hotel is using its lobby to honor Women's History Month | It's a DC Thing

WASHINGTON — We’re still in Women’s History Month, celebrating and honoring those trailblazers whose accomplishments paved the way in the fight for equality.

D.C.’s Hotel Zena has joined the celebration, turning their lobby into an art gallery, featuring 60 pieces highlighting those women and their achievements. And the works are all done by women artists. 

According to the hotel's website, the collection is simply titled "Her" and features an array of pieces, including a mural of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and a sequined "gown" made out of 8,000 protest buttons supporting Women's Rights.

Meet Michelle Chen, one of the artists whose work is featured.

Celebrating the achievements and artistry of women is definitely a D.C. Thing.

