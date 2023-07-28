x
Fallen crane blocks lanes of I-70 near Hagerstown in Washington County

Maryland State Highway Administration says all eastbound lanes are closed at Crystal Falls Drive past MD 66.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Drivers in Washington County should avoid Interstate 70 near Crystal Falls Drive. A construction crane rollover has closed all eastbound lanes, according to Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police and the Maryland State Highway Administration are working to clear the scene for drivers, and investigate exactly what happened. Police have not yet said whether there were any injuries as a result of the incident. 

It is not yet clear how long the lanes will be closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Check our interactive traffic map for the latest road conditions in your area. 

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

