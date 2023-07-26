Multi-lane closure on I-395SB caused by crash with propane truck

Three people were taken to area hospitals for help and are expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 395 Southbound are closed after a crash involving a propane truck.

According to a tweet from Arlington Fire and EMS, the crash happened in the area of Shirlington Circle and involved a propane truck requiring HAZMAT crews to assess the condition of the tank. Those crews are working with police and a tow company to upright the truck, which is currently on its side.

There is no word on what caused the crash or how many cars were involved at this time. Three people were taken to area hospitals for help and are expected to survive.

Tweets from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) say all lanes of Interstate 395 Southbound, except the exit to King Street, are closed due to the crash. The scene expanded a short time later, causing officials to close Interstate 395 Southbound at Glebe Road as well.

Multiple lanes of Interstate 395 Southbound are closed while crews work to investigate the crash and clean the scene.

Officials estimate the roadway will reopen around 4 p.m.

"Towing making great progress (as always!)," VDOT said on Twitter. Drivers are asking to avoid the area.

Update Fairlington: 395SB is now closed at Glebe Rd as well. Pls avoid area. https://t.co/71tJ9VSefu — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 26, 2023

This is a developing story. As soon as officials release details on the crash we will let you know.

READ NEXT: