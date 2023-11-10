Tractor trailer crash causes major backup on I-95 in Stafford County

The crash has shut down northbound lanes of I-95 before Exit 148.

Example video title will go here for this video

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Delays are building in Stafford County Wednesday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 before Quantico (Exit 148) around 5 a.m. Emergency crews are on scene investigating what happened, and working to clear the road.

At 5:30 a.m., Virginia Department of Transportation officials estimated three miles of northbound delays. Drivers in the area are encouraged to use Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Route 1 to get around the crash scene. Tow trucks are en route, but delays could last for at least an hour.

By 6:30 a.m., Virginia State Police said one northbound lane had reopened to traffic, but delays remained. Two right lanes remained blocked.

Police say one person was hurt in the multi-car crash, but it is not yet clear how severe those injuries are, or how many vehicles are involved in the initial crash. Virginia State Police told WUSA9 they are not aware of any fatalities. The cause of the crash is also still under investigation.