Better bus, better name | Metro wants a bus route makeover

Metro wants to revamp what it calls an outdated, confusing naming convention. Here's how you can have your voice heard.

WASHINGTON — Metro is looking to cut down on confusion around bus route names and numbers in the District, and it wants your input on potential changes. In an effort to revamp and simplify routes, Metro launched the Better Bus, Better Names campaign.

Metro says trying to figure out the various Metrobus routes can be a puzzle with a mix of letters, numbers and street names, along with express and limited-stop service. The current naming convention dates back to Metro's takeover of the region's private bus companies and street cars. Now, for the first time in 50 years, it's about to get a refresh.

Over the past year, Metro launched its Better Bus Initiative to better meet the region’s needs and improve the customer experience, from a redesigned network including priority bus lanes and technology, standardized stops, and shelters, making connections across all transit providers easier, and developing a simpler route naming system as part of a customer-focused bus network.

“Our region needs more consistency across all facets of bus stop design including signage and real-time information, accessibility, lighting and other safety elements, plus modernized shelters, seating, and other amenities,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “Engaging and collaborating as a region will help make a better transportation system for us all.”

Metro has opened a survey to ask the public how Metro can name bus routes to make it easier for customers to understand and use the Metrobus Survey. You can weigh in here until Sept. 28.