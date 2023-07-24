More traffic cameras coming to DC: This time in buses

Fines for violating bus lane and zone rules can be up to $200 per ticket.

WASHINGTON — Drivers in D.C. need to pay attention to more traffic cameras coming to the District.

Monday marks the beginning of a 45-day warning period.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is installing traffic cameras on 140 of their buses to catch drivers who drive or park illegally in bus lanes and zones.

While WMATA is installing the cameras, District Department of Transportation will be enforcing the program.

The cameras will take videos and pictures of cars in potential violation, and then DDOT will analyze them to make sure a car wasn’t just turning from the lane before issuing a ticket in the mail.

Drivers are allowed to make a right turn from the bus lane within 40 feet of an intersection.

Right now, there are 12.7 miles of bus lanes in D.C. and 3,000 bus zones, according to DDOT's website.

So, what's the difference between a bus lane and a bus zone?

A bus lane is typically marked in red on the street with "ONLY BUS" and signs indicating when you can and cannot drive in that lane.

A bus zone is listed as within 80 feet of the approach side and 20 feet of the departure side. The former is about 5 car lengths – or you can just pay attention to the signage.

Any cars parked or driving illegally in the red bus lanes will be fined $200.

For those stopped or parked in a bus zone, the fine is $100.

Where this money is going was hotly contested during the council’s budget discussions, but in the end, the mayor won, and the fines collected will go to DC’s general fund.