Man dragged by Metro train in Fairfax County dies

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

DUNN LORING, Va. — A man is dead after he was dragged by a Metro train Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say Metro's Rail Operations Control Center and Metro Transit Police received a report of a man dragged by a train at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County around 1:30 p.m. According to MTPD, the man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation into what exactly happened is underway. Police have not yet released the name of the man who died.

Rail service is suspended between Vienna and West Falls Church. Shuttle bus service has been established. Orange and Silver line trains were single tracking between Ballston and Clarendon with delays in both directions.

Additional details were not immediately available.