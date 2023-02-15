Man dragged by Metro train in Fairfax County dies

DUNN LORING, Va. — A man is dead after he was dragged by a Metro train Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say Metro's Rail Operations Control Center and Metro Transit Police received a report of a man dragged by a train at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County around 1:30 p.m. According to MTPD, the man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
An investigation into what exactly happened is underway. Police have not yet released the name of the man who died.
Rail service is suspended between Vienna and West Falls Church. Shuttle bus service has been established. Orange and Silver line trains were single tracking between Ballston and Clarendon with delays in both directions.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
