MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — During the popular Indianapolis 500 race every summer, hundreds of balloons are released to celebrate one of America's most popular races, a tradition dating back to the 1940s. But this particular tradition may soon be banned, as environmental activists rally lawmakers for change.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Montgomery County Council Vice President Tom Hucker introduced Bill 6-20, which would "protect wildlife by banning the outdoor release of helium-filled latex of mylar balloons."

Bill 6-20 would fine those who intentionally release helium-filled balloons. A first offense civil penalty fine would cost $500, and additional offenses could see residents in Montgomery County paying $750 if they break the law.

Balloons released at the Indy 500, for example, can end up hundreds of miles away from where they are released, landing in oceans, polluting coastlines and killing or harming animals such as sea turtles. The Humane Society of the United States said it brings to light how a mostly harmless gesture of the celebration can lead to bigger issues.

According to data from the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup from 2008 to 2016, 280,293 balloons were found during beach cleanups in the United States, an average of 31,143 each year.

"Birds, turtles and other animals commonly mistake balloons for food, which can harm or even kill them," a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson said.

And while many use bio-degradable balloons, the Humane Society of the United States said those balloons can still have impacts on animals and the environment, and it takes a long time for balloons to break down organically.



While Montgomery County is looking to set a precedent on balloon releases before Maryland considers a statewide ban, it's not the only county, city or locality in the state that has a balloon ban.

Baltimore, Ocean City and Queen Anne's County all have balloon releasing bans. California, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia also have statewide bans, and New York and New Jersey are considering bans.

"It’s time for Montgomery County to step up and do its part to protect vulnerable wildlife in Maryland and beyond," Hucker said.

The Humane Society of the United States said that alternatives to balloon releases include lighting a candle, creating a charity fundraiser, planting a tree or organizing a service day.

