WUSA9 introduces new hybrid live truck, join Monday for the big reveal

The Get Up DC team will roll out ECO9, a first-of-its-kind news vehicle, live on the show Monday.

WASHINGTON — Something big is coming to WUSA9, and we're itching to share it with you. As we say in the news biz, consider this our deep tease.

WUSA9 is partnering with Toyota to engineer a first-of-its-kind eco-hybrid news car, hitting the streets of the DMV Monday. But it's more than a car, it's a commitment.

ECO9, designed by WUSA9's director of technology and operations, is the next step in the evolution of broadcast trucks and is representative of WUSA9's commitment to covering climate change and its environmental impacts in Virginia, DC and Maryland. The truck uses technology in a way that no other news station in the country is doing.

While this isn't a solution to climate change or the environmental threats impacting our community, it's a step in the right direction. WUSA9 wants to do our small part to help the environment, and will be sharing ways you (at home) can help make an impact as well.

The big reveal will happen Monday, July 18 live on Get Up DC, and we're inviting you to join us. The WUSA9 weather team will be at Ben Brenman Park in Alexandria from 6-10 a.m. ready to answer your questions. Attendees can get a tour of ECO9, hear directly from WUSA9's weather team about why this matters, and what impact it will have,

Plus, the first 100 people will score some pretty cool swag.