Rock climbers at Earth Treks in Virginia taking action to help the environment as the sports grows in popularity

Rock climbers at Earth Treks Crystal City look to make positive impacts on the environment while also having fun in the process.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Earth Treks Crystal City prides itself as a rock climbing outlet for people living in a metropolitan area. But the business in northern Virginia hopes its roots in rock climbing can bring forward better environmental practices.

The cavernous building that Earth Treks is located at leads you down to multiple rock climbing walls, a gym and a yoga studio. It's all a part of the business that opened in 2016 on S Clark Street in Arlington, Virginia's Crystal City area.

As you go inside the large underground area, you see a variety of people that want more than just a workout. They want an experience.

Part of that experience is to have a place not only to sweat and climb but also to make a positive impact. And that is what Earth Treks has strived to do for its customers by providing recycling areas, environmentally friendly alternatives, and trying to run a greener business when it's able to do so.

"Many of us are action sport, outdoor adventurers. And so protecting the environment is part of what we all care about," said Nick Gava, Director of Earth Treks Crystal City.

Recently, Earth Treks announced it has partnered with a Virginia company that allows its climbers to bring in old and rundown equipment — shoes, water bothers and harnesses — which will be reused in a variety of ways — including to make dog harnesses for cute pups.

Rock climbing has grown in popularity recently since its introduction to the 2020 Olympics. Gyms like Earth Treks have benefited from more people seeing a niche sport on television worldwide.

While the growth of rock climbing is a great thing, what Earth Treks is doing to create better environmentally friendly impacts is crucial.

Some environmentalists are worried that the growth of the sport could cause direct or indirect damage to the environment, according to Rock Climbing Central.

To learn about the good works of Earth Treks and how their work makes positive impacts on the environment, click here.