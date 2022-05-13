How the big business of youth sports is exacerbating inequities for student-athletes

The youth sports industry now rakes in more money than the NFL, bigger than DC Government's 2022 operating budget.

Is the cost of reclassifying always worth it for student-athletes?

In the now-viral video of the incident, you can see the 10-year-old players standing in stunned silence as the umpire lays motionless on the field. The coach, whose name was not released by the league, was permanently banned by tournament organizers.

One of the most extreme examples of youth sports spiraling out of control came in April during a 10 and under baseball game in Abilene, Texas, when a little league baseball coach was thrown out of a game after he assaulted an umpire, shoving him to the ground.

The business of youth sports is exploding at an unimaginable rate. Families are making big financial sacrifices to help their young athletes reach the next level, but – according to industry experts – this sacrifice is creating an uneven playing field for some children.

The big business and commercialization of youth sports :

Jon Solomon, editorial director for Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program in Washington D.C., believes in today’s world of youth sports the business of winning and losing has surpassed character development and camaraderie.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Solomon said in an interview with WUSA9. “A lot of it is the chase for the college athletic scholarship.”

Driven by the runaway travel sports industry, in which families pay thousands of dollars a year in team fees and travel costs to compete in national tournaments and events, youth sports have become an estimated $19.2 billion a year business in the United States according to the research firm Research and Markets, surpassing the $15 billion-a-year NFL industry and outpacing the $18 billion yearly operating budget for 2022 of the D.C. government.

By 2026, youth sports revenues are estimated to reach an unfathomable $77.6 billion a year.

“So, the travel sports world has, in many ways hurt the local rec leagues quite a bit,” Solomon said. “It has taken away a lot of coaches, it's taken away a lot of volunteers to run leagues. It's taken away the finances, the money, some of the facility space as well, just to be able to play at those leagues. Sometimes they're rented by the travel sports teams. So, a lot of families are getting left behind.”

At A1 Performance Training in Ashburn, Va. families pay strength and conditioning coach Greg Fenner up to $60 dollars an hour to help their sons and daughters get a leg up on the competition, with some parents starting their children as young as 8-years-old in the private training sessions.

Fenner said trying to keep up with the competition in youth sports without private coaches is difficult.