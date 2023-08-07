Mystics celebrate Nikki McCray Penson with Hall of Fame induction

McCray-Penson was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a three-time WNBA All-Star

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Washington Mystics star Nikki McCray-Penson will be inducted into the Mystics Hall of Fame on Aug. 20.

The team announced plans for her induction celebration on Thursday. McCray passed away last month at the age of 51 after battling breast cancer.

“Our Hall of Fame celebration for Nikki was an event that she was so excited about and looking forward to,” said Mystics General Manager Mike Thibault. “We all wish so much that she could be here with us to celebrate. I’m glad that her family and friends will be here to see her honored for her Mystics legacy and be remembered for the wonderful person and player that she was.”

McCray-Penson was a member of the Mystics inaugural team. She spent nine years in the WNBA, four of them with the Mystics from 1998 to 2001, and helped lead the team to its first playoff appearance in 2000.

She was a three-time WNBA All-Star (1999, 2000, 2001) with all three appearances as a member of the Mystics. McCray was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist as a member of the 1996 and 2000 USA Basketball teams.

McCray-Penson finished her career with the Mystics averaging 15.4 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game. She scored 1921 total points with the Mystics, which currently sits eighth all-time in team history.

Fans will hear remarks from Mystics legends Chamique Holdsclaw and Murriel Page as well as watch a tribute video narrated by Dawn Staley. It will be followed by a banner unveil and jersey presentation to the Penson family.

The halftime celebration will include the dedication of a $100,000 scholarship fund in Nikki McCray’s name, donated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chairman & CEO, Ted Leonsis. The fund will be administered through the D.C. College Access Program (DC-CAP) and used to support two African American female students each year over the next 10 years.