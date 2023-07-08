x
Mystics, MedStar Health team up to address DC maternal health | Get Uplifted

The goal is to improve maternal healthcare in the District.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics are helping out a local organization working to improve maternal healthcare in the District. 

D.C. has some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. Recent data shows that 50% of Black women don't seek prenatal care until their second or third trimesters. MedStar's Safe Babies Safe Moms initiative is trying to change that.

"It as an interdisciplinary, multigenerational, integrated care delivery model that really, really looks at everything from soup to nuts when it comes to the perinatal journey," said Angela Thomas with MedStar Health. 

The Mystics recently competed for cash in the Commissioners Cup to donate to Safe Babies Safe Moms. They gave the organization a check during Sunday's game against the L.A. Sparks.

Our Mystics may not have wont the game, but the donation is a big win for our community, and it's got us feeling uplifted.

For more information on Safe Babies Safe Moms, click here

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com

