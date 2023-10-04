Wife of Dwayne Haskins files lawsuit against Florida Dept. of Transportation and others for NFL quarterback's death

The lawsuit alleges Dwayne Haskins Jr. was drugged prior to the deadly crash on I-595 in Broward County, Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The wife of former Washington Commanders Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. has filed a lawsuit against multiple people and agencies in regard to her husband's death in 2022. Kalabrya Haskins alleges her husband was drugged prior to the deadly crash on I-595 in Broward County, Florida.

The former quarterback was just 24 years old when he was hit by a dump truck while trying to cross the Florida interstate on April 9, 2022.

Dwayne Haskins grew up in Potomac, Maryland, where he was a standout high school athlete at Bullis School. He later went on to play for the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At the time of his death, Dwayne Haskins reportedly had alcohol and ketamine in his system, according to a medical examiner who ruled his death an accident.

READ: The full lawsuit

Just over a year after his death, Haskins' wife has filed a lawsuit against multiple people and companies, including:

Oriel Patino

Pedro Sinecia Diaz

Sorres Enterprises Inc. doing business as Sorrel Development

Florida Department of Transportation

John Doe Company as an unnamed contractor for the Florida Department of Transportation

Roam Rental Car of Miami, LLC doing business as ACE Rent a Car

Boca Raton Hotel Management LP doing business as Wyndham Garden Hotel Boca Raton

Drive Shack Palm Beach, LLC doing business as Drive Shack Palm Beach

Luv Shak Hospitality Inc. doing business as Blue Anchor Pub

GR Opoc, LLC doing business as E11even Miami

Joey Smith

Meriem Yassine

Wissal Yassine

Karlee Peyton

Rick Ellsley, a representative for Kalabrya Haskins, claims a Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide report shows the truck that hit her husband was speeding, carrying excessive cargo, had brake system problems and was traveling on low tread tires with separated sidewalls.

Ellsley claims the report confirms that multiple drivers were able to avoid hitting Dwayne Haskins before he was killed and several called 911.

According to the lawsuit, the dump truck driver is accused of driving carelessly, speeding, failing to make necessary repairs to the truck and failing to avoid hitting Dwayne Haskins "who was visible and avoidable had the defendant operated his dump truck with reasonable care."

Additionally, the lawsuit demands judgment for damages against the John Doe Company for failing to place road signage "in such a way as to not obstruct, hinder and/or block the clear vision of motorists." The rental company that owned the car Dwayne Haskins was driving immediately before the deadly crash was also named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges the car was unreasonably dangerous and hazardous because it was mechanically damaged and ran out of gas" causing Dwayne Haskins to leave the vehicle in the first place.

In addition to questions regarding why Dwayne Haskins was hit, Kalabrya Haskins alleges her husband was deliberately drugged before the deadly incident in order to "blackmail and rob him."

Dwayne Haskins' family filed a lawsuit alleging that he was drugged on the night of his death as part of an alleged "blackmail and robbery conspiracy" against him. Here’s the press release we received from the family attorney. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/jvzxGhqvbZ — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 10, 2023

The lawsuit targets businesses where Dwayne Haskins spent time prior to the crash, including his hotel, a pub and a nightclub saying they allowed "patrons to use drugs and to drug other patrons" including Dwayne Haskins.

The lawsuit names four people in connection to the alleged drugging, Joey Smith, Meriem Yassine, Wissal Yassine and Karlee Peyton.

In a release, Ellsley claims Dwayne Haskins was targeted and drugged, pointing to a missing "highly-expensive" watch that was allegedly stolen from him shortly before his death. The lawyer says filing the lawsuit is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about Dwayne Haskins' death.