Former Washington Commanders QB dies in Florida crash

D.C. community mourns the loss of former NFL QB Dwayne Haskins, who was hit by a car Saturday morning.

FLORIDA, USA — Dwayne Haskins, the former Washington Commanders quarterback, has died.

The 24-year-old was hit by a car in South Florida early Saturday morning, according to his agent.

Haskins was a standout high school athlete at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, and originally committed to play college ball at the University of Maryland before deciding to play for The Ohio State University. Haskins was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2018.

In 2019, Haskins was Washington's first-round pick in the NFL draft, selected 15th overall. After being released by Washington in 2020, Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haskins was with his Steelers teammates in South Florida, training for the upcoming season when he died.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

In a statement released by the Washington Commanders, they express their devastation over the loss of one of their former players.

"He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality," said Dan and Tanya Snyder, Washington Commanders co-owners in a statement. Head Coach Ron Rivera adding that he is "absolutely heartbroken to hear the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. It is a very sad time, and I am at a loss for words," said Rivera.

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

The NFL community has been taking to social media to send their condolences throughout the day.

Prayers up for Dwayne Haskins and his family 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 9, 2022

WUSA9 Sports Director, Darren Haynes shared a special memory of Haskins on Twitter after hearing the news. Haynes said, "I am absolutely heartbroken man."

I can confirm. Dwayne Haskins has died. I’m absolutely heartbroken man. pic.twitter.com/4d9ZN016lE — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 9, 2022