Fans upset after Washington Spirit moves home opener to Houston

The move comes after Segra Field was deemed "not compliant" with league regulations. The team's managing partner explains what happened.

LEESBURG, Va. — The Washington Spirit's home opener against the Houston Dash – set for May 26 – will now be played on Houston turf, team officials announced on Monday.

The team's managing partner, Steve Baldwin, released a letter the same day explaining why.

Balwin said the team was notified by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Commissioner last week that Segra Field is not compliant with NWSL stadium requirements.

According to Baldwin, the team asked DC United if they could hold the May 26 game at Audi Field, who said Audi Field was available that day.

But Baldwin said DC United rejected the request. He did not explain why.

As a result of DC United's decision, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird decided Sunday night to move the game to Houston, according to Baldwin.

"The Washington Spirit will accept nothing less than world-class facilities for players and fans, and we apologize for the burden these circumstances have caused for Spirit Nation, our players, and staff," Baldwin said.

We need to be talking about the fact that the Washington Spirit are scheduled to play 5 games at Segra Field this year and that stadium is not up to the standards it should be. This is not ok and should not still be happening. — Emma (@EmSpiritCity) May 20, 2021

"We are very disappointed in this outcome."

Baldwin said he hopes the construction at Segra Field will be wrapped up before the Spirit's next home game, a June 6 match against the Orlando Pride.

All fans who bought tickets will be refunded, Baldwin said.

Disappointed fans are voicing their frustrations on social media, with some demanding that DC United change its decision.

Ridiculous by DC United no reason not to have the spirit playing every home game at audi field. https://t.co/8t8d0eaM71 — Hannah wants you to wear your mask (@BassoHannah) May 23, 2021

Hey @dcunited, if you’d like me to be a season ticket holder again now that I’ve moved back and pandemic is coming to a close, here’s a simple thing to get figured out: https://t.co/rWyj5mqNdA — Danny Page (@DannyPage) May 23, 2021

WUSA9 reached out to Segra Field officials in regards to the incident, as they released the following statement related to Washington Spirit match moving to Houston:

"Segra Field officials have been working diligently to prepare the stadium for the Washington Spirit’s upcoming National Women’s Soccer League regular-season home game against the Houston Dash, scheduled for May 26.

The stadium, which has already hosted both United Soccer League and Major League Rugby games this season, was on track to comply with all NWSL Stadium Standards, despite a construction timeline severely hampered by the global pandemic.

We agreed to move the game to Audi Field upon receipt of a request from the Spirit.