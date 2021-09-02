Sources: Washington Football pauses cheerleading program; director removed from position amid NFL's sexual assault investigation

The team says they are rebranding the program as it’s going to take another form. Sources say a consultant from Carnival Cruise will be brought in to help.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football cheerleading program has been put on pause effective immediately and will be re-branded, sources tell WUSA9's Darren Haynes.

Officials with the program say they are re-envisioning the program and are going to take the team to another form. The team is bringing in a consultant from Carnival Cruise for rebranding, according to the source.

Jamilla Keene, Cheerleading Director, has been removed from her position and Washington's cheerleaders were told Monday about the move by the team, added the source.

This information comes four days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that attorney Beth Wilkinson is “nearing the completion” of her investigation into the Washington Football Team over allegations of sexual harassment and mistreatment of female employees.

It is not known at this time if Keene's removal is a direct move due to the NFL's investigation.

The National Football League took over the internal investigation into sexual assault harassment allegations within the Washington Football Team's operations back in September 2020.

The allegations were first broken by the Washington Post earlier this summer and came on the heels of the team abandoning its controversial logo and nickname, which had been used since 1933.

Fifteen women say they were sexually harassed and verbally abused while they worked for Washington's NFL team over the last 15 years, according to the Post's reporting.

Three of the employees with allegations made against them abruptly resigned or were fired, including longtime radio broadcaster Larry Michael, who retired, and the team’s director of pro personnel, Alex Santos, who was fired.