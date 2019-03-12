WASHINGTON — Two starting players have been removed from the Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball team as of Monday evening. Point guard James Akinjo and forward Josh LeBlanc, both sophomores, were two of the top members of the team.

"James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be playing for the men's basketball team effective immediately, and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season," Head Coach Patrick Ewing announced in a statement on the school's website.

Neither Ewing nor the University has released any further comments on the situation.

Akinjo appeared in seven games this season, averaging 13.4 points per game, with 31 assists; he was the team's second-highest scorer. Akinjo was also the Big East's freshman of the year last season.



LeBlanc appeared in six games this season, averaging 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Georgetown forward Josh LeBlanc (23) averaged 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

This is a developing story.

