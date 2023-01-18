Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is returning for his senior season

The Terps QB holds Maryland records in every major career and single-season passing category

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Good news, Terps fans! Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is heading back to College Park for his senior season at Maryland, the team announced Wednesday.

One of the most illustrious quarterbacks in Maryland football history, Tagovailoa helped the Terps passing game reach new heights. Over the course of his three-year career, he has set Maryland career records for passing yards (7,879), passing touchdowns (51), total touchdowns (59), completions (665), completion percentage (67.4), 300-yard passing games (12), passing efficiency (146.2) and total offense (8,067). His current career completion percentage is the best of any Big Ten quarterback all-time.



In 2021, he set single-season records for passing yards (3,860), passing touchdowns (26), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2) and 300-yard passing games (seven). His passing yards number is the sixth-best mark of any Big Ten quarterback all-time.

In a message to fans on social media, Tagovailoa said despite all of his accolades, he still has more he wants to accomplish.

"My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around. After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction. But we’re not done yet. I’m not done yet," Tagovailoa said. "I’m excited to continue my education, make a meaningful difference in the community, grow as a player and leader, and to help this team compete for a championship. As Coach Locks always says, 'The Best is Ahead.'”

A kid from Hawaii has found a home in Maryland ⁦@TerpsFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/MPBv8GUGD7 — Taulia Tagovailoa (@tauliaa12) January 18, 2023

Tagovailoa has led the Terps to back-to-back bowl wins for the first time since 2002-03. He was named the MVP of the 2021 New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Virginia Tech and helped the Terps take down No. 23 NC State in the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl last month. Heading into his senior season, Tagovailoa has the most wins by any Maryland quarterback since Scott McBrien (2002-03) with 16.