5-0 Arsenal; DC hosts MLS All-Star game

It has been 19 years since the nation's capital hosted the exhibition game.

WASHINGTON — For the first time, the Major League Soccer All-Star Game was played at Audi Field, home of D.C. United.

The District last hosted the exhibition game in 2002 and 2004 at RFK Stadium.

MLS is back taking on top teams from the European-based leagues after consecutive years playing against top players from Mexico's Liga MX. This year they were met with a sea of Arsenal fans.

"People like me, the gunners around the world we all share the same thing," Aiden Bell told WUSA9 before the match. The Arsenal fan flew in from Atlanta just to watch his team play. "You know, I am glad they come over to the States because not many people can experience things so often. So, I am here for all the gunners, MLS too I guess, but Arsenal is in my blood," he added.

The friendly match between the best MLS Players and the English Premiere team energized Southwest D.C.

"It's awesome, I am from Washington D.C., and I never really see like this many soccer fans out and everyone's hyped for the week," Kaelen Hernandez said. She was hired to warm up the fans with her best freestyling and skills as they walked into the stadium.

Peter Genrics drove in from Eastern Maryland to show his sons the best the MLS has to offer.

"These here are massive soccer players. They love the sport and the fact that the premiere is here, they are super excited about that. Plus it's the MLS, we love DC United we love Jesus Ferrera we are hoping to get to see him play," Genrics said.

This year's MLS All Stars Team was coached by DC United's Wayne Rooney, and it had some fans like Jim Dolsen checking for last minute tickets to get in on the fun.

"It's great. Just the vibe around here all the bars all into it. It's really fantastic," Dolsen said.

Events DC estimates that around 20,000 fans came out to Audi field having an $11 million impact to our local economy.

Arsenal crushed D.C. United 5-0.