What to know as MLS All-Star Game comes to DC

Thousands of soccer fans head to Navy Yard this week and bring millions of dollars to the District.

WASHINGTON — D.C. put its best foot forward this week. Audi field plays host for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game and all the events that go with it.

Unfortunately, if you want to go, all the events are sold out, but it’s a good sign for the District and its goal to bring people back after the pandemic.

On Monday, we found workers putting those final polishes on Audi field. Getting everything perfect for the stadium to get top billing in the U.S. soccer world.

We talked to Tomás Talamante from Mayor Bowser’s office. He pointed out its more just than just the game that’s drawing people to the District.

“We know that visitors are coming to celebrate the different festivities,” he said. “Over the weekend we hosted thousands at the wharf. for the soccer celebration.”

The schedule of events Audi Field will start Tuesday. MLS will have a pre-All-Star Game skills competition for the MLS all stars and players from the Premier League team Arsenal FC. Then Wednesday night the All-Star game with a twist. The best of the MLS will play against arsenal.

“We are expecting thousands of visitors coming from across the world,” Talamante said. “$11 million in projected revenue because of this game.”

All of the events are sold out. But, that is not the only way to get tickets. Several online-ticket re-sale sites are selling tickets for the game north of $200. The lowest priced seats on Stub Hub are going for around $200 and same with Seat Geek.

The following road closures are in effect for the All-Star festivities:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. through Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:00 p.m.:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to 1st Street, SW

R Street from 1st Street to 2nd Street, SW

S Street from Half Street to 1st Street, SW

T Street from 1st Street to 2nd Street, SW

V Street from 2nd Street to Half Street, SW

2nd Street from Q Street to V Street, SW

1st Street from Q Street and V Street, SW

Half Street from Q Street to V Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 and Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to 2nd Street, SW

R Street from 1st Street to 2nd Street, SW

1st Street from Q Street and V Street, SW

T Street from 1st Street to 2nd Street, SW

S Street from 1st Street to Half Street, SW