'People were desperate to get out of there' | Nationals fans describe experience as shooting unfolded outside stadium

WASHINGTON — After shots rang out just outside the Washington Nationals Park, on the inside, fans’ fears quickly whipped into a frenzy, sending people running in all directions in search of safety from a perceived threat.

The incident that was soon determined to have been a shootout between two cars outside of the stadium left three people injured. D.C. police said two victims were in one of the cars and the third victim was a woman who had been attending the game and was caught in the crossfire. She’s expected to recover, Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict announced.

The moment that the gunshots began ringing out is a moment the masses in attendance at Saturday night’s game won’t likely soon forget.

Cali Hackett was watching the game alongside her father, sitting right under the jumbotron screen when she heard the sound of “loud bangs.”

At first, she thought that maybe the sounds were fireworks.

“I didn't really think much of it. Maybe, you know, they were testing [fireworks], or someone accidentally shot one off — but not until a couple seconds later, were people starting to duck and run and the players were being rushed off the field,” Hackett said.

She said that it took about 10 minutes before a voice came over the PA system, informing fans that the threat was outside of the stadium and it was safer to stay inside.

“There were people around us who were like, ‘Let's go, we're getting out of here.’ Not sure where they went. But people were rushing towards the exit.”

Ben Comeau, a fan in the stands from Loudoun County, Virginia, saw the panic first hand as people made a mad dash out of the stadium after hearing the bangs.

"People were holding hands, locking arms - people were desperate to get out of there," he said.

It was difficult to know what to do in the moment, Hackett remembered, especially when it became apparent that the sounds they heard were much more sinister than fireworks.

Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021

“There were so many thoughts going through my head like, what should we do? Should we go? Should we stay? There were people yelling all these sorts of things, like, ‘Take cover!’ . . . all of it, very scary.”