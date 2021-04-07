Washington looks to get back on track after rough series versus Dodgers | Locked on Nationals podcast

WASHINGTON — Washington has lost four in a row and in part, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Nationals with a 5-1 win Sunday.
Josh Neighbors of the Locked on Nationals podcast breaks down what happened on the latest episode, and what things look like for the team heading into the MLB All-Star break.
The losses come after Washington had been seeing a lot of winning ways amid strong pitching and a productive Kyle Schwarber at the plate. The Nationals had a 14-4 record before its stretch of losses this past weekend.
But with Schwarber hurt and a banged-up Nationals team being impacted by productions, the race in the National League standings will create an interesting finish of the season after the MLB All-Star break finishes this season.
Keep up with Washington as the season approaches the MLB All-Star break by listening to the latest episode of the Locked On Nationals podcast.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: C Yan Gomes (right forearm) did not play after being hit by a pitch Saturday night. Gomes is day to day. … RHP Kyle Finnegan threw a bullpen session and will need to face batters before being activated.
UP NEXT
Nationals: LHP Jon Lester (2-3, 5.34 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday's series opener in San Diego.
