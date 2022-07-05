Former Washington Capital becomes NHL's first Black General Manager with Sharks

The San Jose Sharks announced former NHL player Mike Grier as their new GM on Tuesday morning.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks named Mike Grier as their next General Manager. That makes Grier the first Black GM in league history. He was introduced by Sharks president Jonathan Becher and assistant GM Joe Will Tuesday afternoon.

"Since my playing days, the league has gotten more diverse," said Grier on being the first Black GM in the NHL. "My job is to be the best GM for the San Jose Sharks and if I can do that, it will open the door for other minorities."

Grier played 1,060 games in the NHL from 1996 through 2011. Two of those seasons were with the Washington Capitals from 2002-2004. Grier played for San Jose for three seasons scoring 35 goals and recording 43 assists.

There is no better source to confirm the news than himself.



Please say hello and hear from our new #SJSharks General Manager, Mike Grier. 👋 pic.twitter.com/kIrBGAU14i — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 5, 2022

Since retiring, Grier worked as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks and an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils. Grier's most recent position was with the New York Rangers where he served as a hockey operations advisor.

"I couldn't be more excited about the future Mike is going to lead us into," said Sharks President Jonathan Becher. "We spoke to many candidates. We put in 200 hours of this interviewing process. However, Mike separated himself away from the pack by continued commitment to culture. On and off the ice. Mike Grier is a leader."

Grier will hit the ground running. He needs to hire a new head coach. The Sharks fired Bob Boughner and staff last week. The NHL draft is also on Thursday. San Jose has the 11th overall pick in the draft this year.

Mike Grier's older brother, Chris Grier is the Miami Dolphins General Manager.