Washington Football Team reveals new name on Wednesday. What do you think it will be?

A two-year journey is finally coming to an end on a very appropriate date: 2.2.22.

On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will reveal the team's new name and brand identity Wednesday at FedEx Field. Commanders, Admirals, Red Tails, Red Hogs (or Hogs) and Armada have emerged among fans as the supposed top contenders.

"Hail to the greats that laid the foundation for our legacy," begins the video announcement released on Jan. 4. "Hail to the fans we consider family. We are and always have been Washington. We'll fight for our community. And together we will define our future. We will launch 2.2.22."

Team President Jason Wright has already shared some top fan picks that have been vetoed, including Wolves and Redwolves due to copyright issues, as well as Warriors due to the fact that the name could continue to carry some Native American symbolism.

“We are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans,” Wright said. “We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter.”

Co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder will give remarks on Wednesday, alongside Wright and select Washington alumni.

Washington Football retired the name it had played under since 1933 in July 2020 after various activist groups, including the National Congress of American Indians, had called for a name change for decades.

Many fans believe the name may have been leaked, whether on purpose or by accident, by the team itself. During a video aired on Jan. 6 on their own cable program "Washington Football Today," Wright can be seen with paperwork that clearly shows a Commanders logo. However, it should be noted that it's one page in a multi-page document and could merely be a mockup look of all the top choices.

There was also some discussion around the domain transfer of Commanders.com.

Several local celebrities have weighed in on name choices and Commanders also came out on top among DC sports stars. Former WFT players Robert Griffin III and Vernon Davis both believe the name will be Commanders, along with Wizards Guard Bradley Beal and former UMD basketball coach Gary Williams.

On Jan. 4, PointsBet Sportsbook released their own hypothetical odds for the new name, and keeping WFT was the betting favorite, followed closely by Presidents and Red Hogs. Commanders was middle of the pack with +900 hypothetical odds.

Hypothetical Odds WFT Next Team Name:



WFT (Same) +300

Presidents +500

Red Hogs +600

Defenders +800

Commanders +900

Armada +1200

Admirals +1200

Brigade +1200

Washington Washingtons +1500

Washington George's +1500

Washington FC +1800

THE Washington Football Team +2000



Following the name announcement, on Thursday members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee will host former employees of the organization for a roundtable discussion on their personal experiences with the team. The hearing follows a months-long Congressional investigation into the NFL's own handling of allegations of sexual harassment and hostile work culture within Washington Football.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that not only did the team fail to protect employees, but the NFL went to great lengths to prevent the truth about this toxic work environment from coming to light," Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) wrote in a statement.

At least five former employees have agreed to provide public testimony including former Marketing Director Melanie Coburn and former video manager Brad Baker.