VIRGINIA, USA — The push to bring professional football to Virginia got some renewed energy when Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) addressed the Commonwealth's General Assembly Jan. 18. The governor mentioned to lawmakers the possibility of making modifications to the state's stadium authority during his speech. "Let's broaden the baseball stadium authority to include football," he said. "And, perhaps we'll get one of those too." The speech came just three days before Virginia Sen. Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Springfield) and Commonwealth Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) proposed separate legislation to create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority. While both lawmakers' bills have some differences, they would both grant the football stadium authority power to finance construction, hire independent contractors, and issue bonds.

Maryland has "Maryland Stadium Authority" which acquired the land that Orioles Park at Camden Yards was built on near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.



The Washington Football Team talked with Virginia lawmakers about the possibility of moving to the Commonwealth in the future.



In December, Virginia Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William, Manassas) said he talked with WFT owner Daniel Snyder about the team's interest in possibly relocating to Loudoun or Prince William counties.



McPike said part of their conversation focused on establishing a "town center" concept somewhere in the state.



"You know, smaller stadiums, 50,000 or less, with a covered dome, but also entertainment districts, hotels, residential," he said.



McPike added they also discussed how a stadium could be built where the Commonwealth's taxpayers are not left to have to foot the bill.



"What if there are some taxes that are generated from the site from the new development?" he asked. "Can those be applied for infrastructure improvements, for parts and components of the stadium?"



The WFT's lease at FedEx Field in Landover ends in 2027.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has expressed interest in having the team move back to the District.



Last week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also said he would like to see the team stay in his state.



"Our team has been working together, Prince George's County, state officials, working together with representatives of the team," he said.