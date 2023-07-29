10,000 fans flock to Commanders open practice

With new ownership, fans are excited for the team's future

STERLING, Virginia — Nothing is stopping Commanders fans from watching their team train, not even temperatures over 100 degrees.

Tickets sold out for the Commanders' third open practice on Saturday with 10,000 fans braving the heat to cheer their team on.

Fans say this new chapter of the team will be one to remember.

"I'm a die hard Commanders fan, die hard Commanders fan …." sang a man in the Dulles Town Center parking lot, performing for thousands of fans boarding shuttles at dawn for the practice.

You know it's going to be a pumped-up season when the tailgate starts in the summer.

"It’s a really good team, and they all seems really supportive and kind and good sportsmanship," said young fan Lizzie.

It's this feeling that has new fans coming in, but also has old fans coming back. Some fans took a break from attending games over the last few years.

"The stadium sucks, and the play wasn’t too good -- it wasn’t worth spending your money and being uncomfortable," said fan Nicholas Clark. "I haven't been attending the games lately in the last few years. Here and there I used to travel, follow the team and all this, but definitely we’re back in there baby."

New ownership and a great roster has fans saying this season will be different.

"I will always be rooting for them, but hopefully this season, I'm sure this season we’re going to break 500," Fan Gaurav Gengele said. "I mean, last season everyone hated on us and we still went 8-8-1 so we’ll see."

Fans say they believe these practice crowds will transfer to the games this season. And something else they won't forget is the face time with players these practices offer.