Here's how fans can see Commanders training camp in person

Here's everything fans should know as a new season of Commanders football gets closer.

ASHBURN, Va. — A new era of Commanders football is here. Training camp for the new season under new ownership kicks off on Thursday. Here's what fans need to know if they plan to attend.

Training camp will take place from July 27 through Aug. 19 and include 12 open practices. Free tickets are available here for each open practice.

July 27

July 28

July 29

August 1

August 2

August 3

August 8

August 9

August 13

August 14

August 18

August 19

Where should I park?

Free parking for training camp is available at Dulles Town Center (21100 Dulles Town Cir, Sterling, VA 20166), and a shuttle bus will run every 10 minutes starting at 7:30 a.m. for the duration of each day of training camp practice. All fans should plan to park at the Dulles Town Center and take the shuttle to training camp.

What about the weather?

Practices will be rain or shine, unless in the instance of severe weather. Instances of severe weather may create an unsafe environment for guests. This may result in fans not being permitted to watch practice. Alerts, updates, and schedule changes will be communicated as soon as possible.

Can I take photos or record videos?

Taking photos and shooting video is not allowed during the team portions of training camp (7-on-7, 11-on-11, special teams, and installs). Additionally, the use of video cameras is not permitted in general. If this policy is violated, you will be asked to leave and may not be permitted to return to training camp for the remaining open practices.

Can I get autographs?

Following each practice, Commanders players and coaches may stop to sign autographs for fans. Autographs are not guaranteed and are up to the discretion of the player and/or coach.

Where can I get food?

Behind the training camp bleachers will be the Pepsi Zero Sugar Refreshment Zone with food and drink available for purchase.

How do I access my tickets?

Tickets can be accessed via the Commanders mobile app or the SeatGeek mobile app. Be sure to log in with the same email address as you used to claim your tickets. You may claim up to six tickets for each open day of training camp. The total number of tickets must include children of all ages.

Where do I sit?

A 2,000-seat bleacher area along the sideline is available for viewing practice on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans may bring blankets and lawn chairs if interested in sitting on open grass.

What's the bag policy for training camp?

The clear bag policy is not in effect for Training Camp practices at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, however, all visitors and bags entering the facility grounds are subject to search by team security.

The following items are prohibited at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park:

Alcohol and illegal drugs

Weapons

Firearms

Glass bottles

Video cameras

Animals (except for certified service animals)