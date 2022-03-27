Four Paul VI High School teammates in Virginia heading to Final Four

All four members of the 2018 Paul VI High School State Championship team will play for an NCAA championship in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The number four in the Final Four has a different meaning for Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Va. this year. Four members of the 2018 Paul VI State Championship team will compete in this year's NCAA Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Duke won the West Regional Championship on Saturday. The Blue Devils feature two Paul VI players — Jeremy Roach of Leesburg, Va. and Trevor Keels of Clinton, Md. The victory sends Duke to a Final Four for the 13th time under head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke will face North Carolina in the Final Four. The Tar Heels eliminated St. Peter's in the East Regional title game. North Carolina's Final Four game against Duke will also reunite Roach and Keels with former Paul VI teammate and North Carolina guard Anthony Harris of Woodbridge, Va. Unfortunately, Harris will not play in the Final Foul. The school announced in January, Harris will miss the rest of the season. He suffered a torn ACL in December of 2019. That kept him sideline until January of 2021. At Paul VI, Harris won the WCAC regular season championship his junior year.

Villanova defeated Houston to win the South Regional championship. Brandon Slater of Centerville, Va. is currently a senior for the Wildcats. Villanova have won in each of their last four Regional Final appearances. As a captain for Paul VI, Slater helped the Panthers to an 18-0 conference record in 2018.