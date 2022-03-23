DMV high school teammates face-off in NCAA Sweet-16

Villanova will face Michigan in the south region sweet-sixteen of the NCAA tournament on Thursday

WASHINGTON — Hunter Dickinson and Justin Moore have been playing basketball together since fifth and sixth grade. But on Thursday, they'll be opponents for the first time.

Moore is currently a Junior at Villanova and Dickinson is a sophomore at Michigan. The two teams will compete in the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA tournament.

"It's going to be real weird and awkward," Moore said. "He wasn't just my teammate. He's also a good friend of mine."

Dickinson and Moore played together at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, winning a WCAC championship in 2018. The former high school teammates have joked about what the moment will feel like to take the court as competitors.

"It's going to be funny for me," Dickinson said. "I might say something and he may say something back."

But Moore disagreed.

"I'm not trying to say nothing to him before the game," Moore said. "Leave me alone. I don't want to talk to him."

Michigan, an 11 seed, has proven many wrong by winning their first two games in Indianapolis. The Wolverines upset 6 seed Colorado State and 3 seed Tennessee to advance to their fifth straight Sweet 16. They're looking to reach the Elite Eight for a second consecutive season.

Villanova had no issue defeating Delaware and Ohio State in Pittsburgh. The Wildcats won the regular season Big East title.