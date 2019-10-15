WASHINGTON — Baby Shark do-do-do-do-do-do.

At this point you know the song. It took over the world earlier this year. A show is even expected to come on Netflix, but no one could have predicted the catchy (sometimes annoying) song would take over Nationals Park.

On Monday night, the Washington Nationals made history. They played their first NLCS game and it was a victory, with the team beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1.

The team is now up three games in the best-of-seven series against the Cardinals, with just one more win needed to advance to the World Series.

When outfielder Gerardo Parra went to bat, the entire stadium was filled with fans singing "Baby Shark" and clapping their hands as if they were the mouth of a shark.

As awkward as that sounds this seems like it could be the inspiration the team needs to succeed (and frankly we'll take any remedy to make us win).

According to Major League Baseball's website, it's been Parra's walkout song since June when the team wasn't doing so well. The song choice was a request from his kids.

Don't call us superstitious, but the team has been performing better since the song has filled the park.

The Nats won the Wild Card Game, the NLDS and now they're up, 3-0, in the Championship Series against the Cardinals.

Baby Shark has become the city's good luck charm and will hopefully lead us to the World Series.

So the next time you hear the song, don't get annoyed, just think of the Nats and victory.

