WASHINGTON — The last World Series game held in D.C. will begin Sunday at 8:07 p.m. at Nats Park. The Nationals head into Game 5 tied in the series with the Astros 2-2. After Sunday, the Nats head back to Minute Maid Park in Houston for Game 6, and Game 7, if needed.

All fans at Game 5 will receive a Rally Towel featuring the Nationals "Vintage W" logo.

Gates Open: All gates at Nationals Park open at 4 p.m. for ticket-holders. Gates have previously opened at 5 p.m., but President Trump's expected attendance at the game is said to be causing heightened security and bigger crowds. Fans should get there early to be expedited through the security screening process.

Navy Yard will be crowded throughout the day, and there will be several road closures. A Nationals spokesperson said there are other options for transportation, including nearby Metro stations, bus routes and WMATA has extended Metro hours for Nationals postseason games. Metro will stay open until 1 a.m. to accommodate Game 5 crowds.

Several roads in Navy Yard neighborhood are closed.

Washington Nationals



Fans can also ride a bike to the area, and there will be a free bike valet. If using ride-shares after the game, suggested pickup locations are:

N St. SE and New Jersey Ave. Southeast



L St. SE between First St. SE and New Jersey Ave. Southeast



M St. SW and Half St. Southwest

Patriotic Performances: The U.S. Armed Forces Color Guard will present our nation’s colors, and "The National Anthem" will be performed by Sergeant Major Bob McDonald of the U.S. Army Chorus. "America The Beautiful" will be performed by the U.S. Army Brass Quintet during pregame ceremonies prior to the National Anthem. “God Bless America” will be performed by DC Washington.

Ceremonial First Pitch: Local chef and humanitarian José Andrés will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Andrés has feuded with the president since mid-2015 when Trump referred to Mexicans as "rapists" in the speech that launched his campaign, causing Andrés to back out of plans to open a restaurant inside the Trump Hotel.

Andrés declined to comment on Trump's attendance during his first pitch, but on Twitter said he was "humbled by the invitation."

Play Ball: 5-year-old Nationals fan Grayson Campbell will announce “Play Ball!” before the game’s first pitch.

Game Ball Delivery: 15-year-old Rico Williamson, a high school sophomore at KIPP College Preparatory High School and member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, will deliver the game ball. Williamson says his favorite player is Stephen Strasburg.

Mobile Sensory Rooms: KultureCity, a nonprofit advocating for those with sensory challenges arising from autism and post-traumatic stress disorder, has been on site for all World Series games both in Houston and D.C. A mobile sensory room will be located in Section 109 at Nats Park. Sensory Bags filled with noise cancelling headphones, fidget tools and other sensory calming devices will be distributed.

When do the Nats play next?

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8:07 p.m.

*if needed

