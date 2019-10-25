WASHINGTON — With the World Series taking over D.C. this weekend, getting to and from the ballpark will be messy.

From road closures to delays, it would be best to use public transportation.

If you have to drive, there are certain roads you should try to avoid from 2 p.m. to midnight for all home games, and potentially the days following.

DC Police said they may restrict traffic on days following games if there are parties or parades in the area.

Closed (in red):

Half Street SE between M Street SE and N Street SE

N Street SE between the Nationals Park parking garage and First Street SE

N Place SE

Limited Access (in orange):

Van Street SE between M Street SE and N Street SE

N Street SE between First Street SE and New Jersey Avenue SE

Potomac Avenue SE from First Street SE to South Capitol Street SE

This map shows the road closures and restrictions around Nationals Ballpark for the World Series.

TEGNA

People who live in nearby apartments and houses will have access to their parking garages along these roads, according to Mayor Bowser.

It's also important to note that south of M Street SE, First Street will be converted to a one-way road heading southbound, continuing west onto Potomac Avenue SE to South Capitol Street.

Parking will be severely limited around the ballpark throughout the weekend, so be on the lookout for many new "No Parking" signs.

For those taking advantage of rideshare services, there will be two streets designated as pick-up and drop-off zones (pictured above in green) on L and K Streets SE, between South Capitol Street and New Jersey Avenue SE.

Both the mayor and police chief urged fans not to drive if they can help it.

"The Nats have four games to take the series," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference Thursday. "We as fans have four tasks: Don't drive; arrive early; drink responsibly; and cheer loudly."

There will also be extra police officers around town, uniformed and in plain clothes.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said that in addition to covering the ballpark, he has assigned more officers to nightlife centers that could be hosting watch parties.

For real-time updates directly from the city, you can text NATS to 888-777 or visit their website.

