WASHINGTON — After staying uncharacteristically silent on Twitter throughout the Nationals historic World Series run, President Donald Trump has tweeted his congratulations to the team, calling Game 7 "amazing."

His tweet goes on to say the Nationals had "a great season and an incredible World Series."

Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series at Nats Park Sunday, marking the first MLB game he has attended during his presidency. His attendance was met with mixed reactions, from cheers and thumbs-up gestures to boos and chants of "lock him up."

The President sat with First Lady Melania Trump, Rep. Matt Gates and Rep. Mark Meadows in a suite in Section 119. Fans around him could be seen cheering, taking photos on their phones and flashing thumps-up signs as he took his seat.

Later in the game, WUSA9 sports director Darren Haynes and reporter Adam Longo recorded fans as they booed and chanted, "lock him up" as the president was shown on the big screen in Nationals Park.

Inside of the stadium, normal ballpark security was replaced with Secret Service agents and an increase in Transportation Security Administration workers in anticipation of the president's arrival.

Boos were heard again at Nats Park Wednesday when a 2020 campaign video aired on the big screen at the Game 7 watch party.

