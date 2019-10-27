WASHINGTON — Crowds in and around Navy Yard have been enormous during the Nationals first World Series, and President Donald Trump's planned Game 5 attendance is adding layers that will make navigating those crowds a bit more tedious.

Both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to show up at Nationals Park at 8 p.m. The First Family is expected to be inside of the park by 8:10 p.m. The high-profile visitors have prompted an increase in security, ranging from more noticeable uniformed Secret Service officers, DC police officers and yellow-shirted gate security agents around entrances the ballpark.

A Nationals spokesperson had warned fans should get there early to be expedited through the extra security screening process and to expect delays with traffic. The gates for Nats Park opened an hour earlier at 4 p.m. in an effort to curb congestion before the game.

Inside of Nats Park, normal ballpark security has already been replaced with secret service agents and an increase in TSA workers.

While the presidential visit might cause delays before the game, fans are also encouraged to plan in advance on exiting the game. Those using ride-shares like Lyft or Uber are encouraged to go to suggested ride-share pickup locations, including:

N St. SE and New Jersey Ave. Southeast



L St. SE between First St. SE and New Jersey Ave. Southeast



M St. SW and Half St. Southwest

The stadium also will provide a free bicycle valet two hours before the first pitch and an hour after the game ends, located at Garage C near first street and N.

