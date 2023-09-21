Commanders owner Josh Harris throws out first pitch at Nats game

It's part of a two-game crossover event celebrating the two teams' fanbases.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders are bracing for Buffalo as they look for their third win in a row against the Bills at FedEx Field in front of a sold-out crowd. As the excitement builds around that game, majority owner Josh Harris is throwing a curveball.

He will step onto the mound at Nationals Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Several Commanders representatives and alumni will be at the game as well.

It's part of two-game crossover event celebrating the fanbases of the Nationals and the Commanders. Along with the first pitch from Harris, Thursday's game will include an appearance from Major Tuddy and nods to Commanders gameday traditions. There will be a football-themed Presidents Race.

Recognizing both teams’ dedication to community programs, proceeds from the day’s Nationals Philanthropies 5050 Raffle will benefit the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, which supports youth programs throughout the region.

"As a lifelong resident of the Washington, D.C., area, it brings me great pleasure to congratulate Josh Harris and his group on taking ownership of the Commanders franchise,” said Washington Nationals Managing Principal Owner Mark D. Lerner. “We’re looking forward to developing a meaningful relationship with Josh and his team, and this series is the perfect way to begin a new era of professional football in the District. This series is first and foremost a recognition of two tremendous fan bases that help make our area one of the best sports markets in the country, and we’re thrilled to celebrate alongside the Commanders."

To complete the crossover series, Nationals representatives will be on hand for the Commanders' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. Details about what to expect from that game have yet to be announced.

“The Nationals are a great D.C. success story. Not only did the Lerner family help usher in a new era of baseball fandom across the region, they built a championship-caliber organization that brought World Series baseball back to our nation’s capital for the first time since 1933. It is an honor to throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park, and I am thrilled to work with Mark and the Nationals organization as we begin this new chapter for the Commanders and our fans across the DMV,” Harris said in a press statement.