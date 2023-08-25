The Nationals and Commanders come together: 'Capital Crossover: Diamonds & Gridiron'

The diamond and the gridiron collide in a series of crossover games

WASHINGTON — The diamond and the gridiron collide, as The Washington Nationals and The Washington Commanders announce a crossover between the two sports on Friday. The “Capital: Crossover: Diamond and Gridiron” is a two-game series celebrating the franchises and their passionate fans.

“We’re looking forward to developing a meaningful relationship with Josh and his team, and this series is the perfect way to begin a new era of professional football in the District.” Nationals owner, Mark Lerner, says.

On Thursday, September 21 the Nationals will go up against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park in the first game of the two-part series. To mark the beginning of the new relationship, Commanders's newly appointed owner and Maryland native, Josh Harris, will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

“It is an honor to throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park, and I am thrilled to work with Mark and the Nationals organization as we begin this new chapter,” says Harris.

Major Tuddy the hog, the Commanders's mascot, will also make an appearance to highlight Commanders's game day rituals. Several Commanders representatives and alumni will also be participating in pregame activities. To acknowledge both teams’ incredible work throughout the community, proceeds from the Nationals 5050 raffle, will go towards the Commanders Charitable Foundation. The foundation is centered around helping the youth throughout the region.

On Thursday, October 5, The Commanders will kick off the second game of the series when they face off against The Chicago Bears at FedEx Field.