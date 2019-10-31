WASHINGTON — Holy smokes folks, the Washington Nationals are World Series champions! Take a minute and let that feeling fully sink in.

The rust-colored dust hasn't even settled yet and we know you are already furiously searching for parade details. Currently, parade details have not been released, but past experiences may shed some light on when the celebration may be held.

While D.C. has not experienced a Major League Baseball championship since 1924, the District is no stranger to victory parades.

When the Capitals won the Stanley Cup on June 7, 2018, the parade was held on June 12. Monumental employees, the company that owns the Capitals, were clued in to parade details on June 8.

More recently, the Mystics won their first franchise championship Oct. 10, and an unofficial party at the Entertainment and Sports Arena to commemorate the team's historic Game 5 win over the Connecticut Sun the very next day. The women's official parade won't be held until spring 2020, as many team members headed oversees to play in international leagues as soon as the WNBA season wrapped.

In 2004, DC United won their fourth franchise MLS championship on Nov. 14, and went without a parade, but in 1999, soccer fans gathered at Freedom Plaza with Mayor Anthony Williams to celebrate on Nov. 23, just two days after the win.

Now, it's been a minute since the Redskins and "winning" were in the same sentence, but after their last Super Bowl win on Jan. 26, 1992, a rally was held on the Mall on Jan. 28.

For now, revel in our World Series win, and rest assured that when there are official details to share, we won't be stingy!

