WASHINGTON — When the umpires finally decided to uphold the call that Trea Turner was indeed out for interfering with the first-baseman during the seventh-inning, Nats fans roared with anger. None were angrier than head coach Davey Martinez, who had to be physically held back by bench coach Chip Hale after getting in the faces of umpires.

Don't worry, Davey. Nationals fans across social media also have your back. Fans took to Twitter and Facebook to show their support for the manager.

Many supported Davey and said that he was just doing what was necessary to stand up for the teams.

Martinez is the first manager to get ejected from any World Series game since Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox in Game 6 of the 1996 World Series.

Even ex-Nationals player Bryce Harper chirped in on the fight, saying the drama between Martinez and the umpires is perfect for Barstool Sports.

Despite Turner being ruled out, Anthony Rendon later hit a 2-run home run to give the Nationals a 5-2 lead. The Nats ultimately secured a 7-2 win in Houston, forcing Game 7. Looks like both the Nats and Davey are here to #FinishTheFight.

